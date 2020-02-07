Mamie Lee Roberts, 93, of Ardmore, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Ardmore.

Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 in Robertson Funeral Directors Heritage Chapel in Memphis. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Memphis.

Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of Memphis.

Mamie Lee Roberts was born on Dec. 31, 1926 to Commodore Stephens and Mamie Cates in Lakeview, Texas and she passed from this life on Feb. 1, 2020 in Ardmore.

Mamie grew up in Lakeview, Texas. Married Orville Wesley "Pete" Roberts on Nov. 7, 1944 and lived in Borger, Texas for forty-seven years and belonged to Bible Baptist Church. Mamie worked at the Uniform Supply and enjoyed being a homemaker taking care of others. She always had a warm meal on the stove, enjoyed doing needle work, plastic canvas, gardening, baking, sewing, and reading the Bible.

Preceded in death by her husband Pete Roberts, daughter, Jeannie Ross, an unborn child. Sisters, Lillian Ball and Immogen "Jean" Shrigley, brothers Raymond Stephens, Roy Stephens, and Thomas Stephens.

Survivors include Joyce Ann Wiles and Husband Michael Wiles, and their children David Wiles and his wife Mandy, Todd Wiles and his wife Regina, Tara Doleshal and her husband David, Dara and her husband Patrick. Late daughter's children, Andrea Castellow and her husband Greg, Jeremy Hobson and his wife Amanda. Multiple great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Along with multiple extended family and friends.

