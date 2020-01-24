A Gathering of Remembrance for Cindy Sue Jones, 61, has been set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, with Brother Jim Branch officiating.

A time of visitation and support for the family will be held from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Cindy was born May 19, 1958, in Woodward, Okla., to the late Charles Henry Gallett and Nova Lee Fern Turner Borrelli. She graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, the class of 1976. After graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Harold Jones, June 11, 1976. Cindy passed away Jan. 23, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by his loving family.

She and Harold worked together at the glass shop where she was the office manager. They enjoyed spending time at the lake. Cindy also enjoyed working in the garden, growing flowers and raising plants. They were members of the First Baptist Church and had been long time members of the American Iron Riders.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years Harold of the home, two daughters Candice Richardson and her husband Gabe of Ardmore and Courtney Broyles and husband Toby of Colorado Springs; her sister Cheryl Fergerson and husband Joe of Ardmore; grandchildren, Collin and Cooper Richardson; Remington and Sullivan Broyles, and her aunt and uncle Melvin and Joyce Turner of Ardmore. Along with her parents, Cindy was preceded in death by her step father Frank Jerry Borrelli and a brother Michael Gallett.

The family ask that memorial donations be made in Cindy's name toward medical expenses.

Services have been entrusted to Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory and Cremation-With-Care was selected. Words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.