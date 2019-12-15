Funeral services for Randal Davis are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Craddock Memorial Chapel with Rev. David Daniel officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Randal “Randy” Davis was born Jan. 13, 1958 in Ardmore. He passed from this life on Dec. 12, 2019 at the age of 61.

Randy graduated from Ardmore High School in the class of 1975. While he was a high school student Randy went to machinist school through Southern Tech. Right after graduation he began working for Texas Instruments as a machinist. Randy later became a systems analyst at Raytheon. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Ardmore. As a young man, Randy enjoyed riding motorcycles but as he grew older, focused mainly on his career.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Davis; and brothers John Davis and Larry Davis.

He is survived by his mother, Marie Davis Harris and her husband Dan of Ardmore; sister Deborah Nicholson and her husband Paul of Fairborn, Ohio; aunts Barbara Hodges and her husband Bobby, Joyce Hitchcock and her husband Chester, Shirley Elles, and Judy Webb and her husband Doug; uncles Richard Epperson and his wife Carol and Donald Dean Davis and his wife Patsy; nieces Bethany and Christine Nicholson; nephew Scott Nicholson; along with numerous cousins.

Joe Jean Elles, Tommy Elles, Jeremy Surratt, Billy Wallace, Matt Harris, and Casey Smithers will serve as pallbearers. Honorary bearers are Tony Woehst, Travis Harris, and Troy Harris.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com