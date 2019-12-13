Graveside services for Greta Sirmons are scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Lone Grove Cemetery with Brother Bruce Kirby officiating.

Greta Sirmons was born June 18, 1937 to Emma (Hand) and Mark Davis in Cheyenne, Okla. She passed from this life Dec. 10, 2019 at the age of 82.

Greta grew up in Blair, Okla., and graduated high school from Blair in the class of 1954. She later enrolled at the University of Oklahoma where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in education. On Aug. 4, 1954, Greta married A.J. Sirmons in Seattle. From this marriage of 65 years, they had two sons, Marty and Wade. They moved outside of Chandler, Okla., where Greta became involved in the Eastern Star and treasurer of the Tryon Baptist Church. She was a social worker for the Department of Human Services for 10 years.

Greta was a very talented artist. Her hobbies included painting, making figurines, ceramics, and gardening. She also loved spending time with her family.

Greta was preceded in death by her parents Mark Davis and Emma Davis; brothers Vernon Davis and Harold Davis; sisters Zola Clements, Letha Moxley, Thelma Ashley, and Elma Newcomb.

She is survived by her husband A.J. Sirmons; sons Marty Sirmons and his wife Sharon of Springfield, Mo., and Wade Sirmons and his wife Peggy of Justin, Texas; sister Wynona Calkins of Granite, Okla.; grandchildren Mike Bryant and his wife Kim, Susan Ennis, Sarah Sirmons, Mark Sirmons, Jennifer Sirmons Brignac and her husband Jude; great-grandchildren Logan and his wife Laura, Stormi and Trevor Bryant, Jeremy and his wife Nicole, Amanda and her husband Dave, Matt and his wife Jessica, Rita and Eva Brignac; and great-great-grandchildren Ian, Sam, Isaac, Trinity, Giana, Jace, and Stella.

Mark Sirmons, Logan Bryant, Matt Ennis, Michael Bryant, Jude Brignac, Trevor Bryant, Justin HySmith, and Carl Sirmons will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences can be made at www.craddockfuneralhome.com.