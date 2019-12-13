Services for Mr. Charles W. Cohee, I, will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church in Milo. The Eulogy will be given by Rev. Gregory L. Newhouse with Rev. Frank L. Washington officiating. Interment will follow at The Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Jehovah Missionary Baptist Church Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.

Charles was born on Sept. 11, 1957, in Lawton, to the late Ralph and Christine Cohee. He is the grandson of the late Jessie and Evelida Mcgee and Calvin and Letha Cohee. He is the great-grandson of Charles and Sallie Cohee.

Survivors are his wife, Fredia Cohee of the home; daughters, Charlette D. Cohee of Oklahoma City; LuCretia V. Austin of Ardmore; Charlene D. McQueen (Stephen) of Colorado Springs; Serenity C. Cohee of Ardmore; Son, Charles W. Cohee, II, (Amy) of Ardmore; Special Niece, Valerie K. McNeil of Ardmore; six grandchildren: De Carlos D. Lacy, Je’Liyah D. Plummer, Amarion D. Williams, Kylan B. Cohee, Chloee C. Cohee, and Charleston T. Cohee; one great-granddaughter, De’Vangelene K. Rambo-Lacy. Sisters: Shirley Epps of Ardmore; Linda Cohee-Sullivan of Enid, Okla. Brothers: Larry Cohee of Ardmore; Jessie Cohee of Lawton; and Donald Ray Cohee (Deceased); a special Aunt/Cousin Elizabeth Anderson, and a special friend Shelia Prince, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.