Brandi Lyn Salyer was born to Keith Dwane Ingle and Laurna Lynette (McMillian) Castleberry, Nov. 13, 1989 at Ardmore.

A life-long resident of Ardmore, Brandi graduated from Dickson High School and then attended Murray State College. While growing up Brandi attended the Mary Niblack Baptist Church. Brandi loved her family and enjoyed spending time with all of them.

Brandi and Robert Duane "Bobby" Salyer were married March 13, 2009 at Ardmore. The parents of two daughters, Abigail and Addison, after moving to Wilson, they became members of the First Baptist Church there. In addition to being a wife and mom, Brandi was currently employed as a secretary with Julie Austin Law office.

Brandi was very involved with her two daughters in the Wilson schools, being a mom and wife meant more to her than anything. Some of her happiest times were with her girls at T-ball, softball and at tumbling.

Brandi passed away on Dec. 10, 2019 at Medical City in Plano, Texas, at the age of 30 years and 27 days

She is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Salyer, and her beloved daughters, Abby and Addison of the home; her father, Keith Ingle and wife, Karen of Ardmore; her mother, Laurna Castleberry and husband, Charley of Ardmore; sisters, Jessica Ingle and Kristyn Ingle both of Ardmore; grandparents, Lawerance Ingle and wife, Doris of Ardmore; James McMillan and Wanda Smith of Lone Grove; great-grandmother, Shelia McMillan of Greenville, Okla.; sisters-in-law, Jennifer Almond and Stephanie Hefley of Elmore City; brother-in- law, Nate Salyer and wife, Lindsey of Ardmore. Also her in-laws, Steve Salyer and wife, Carol of Madill, and Lori Ross and husband, Scott of Decatur, Texas; grandparents- in-law; Dan and Loraine Kirchner of Michigan and Connie Salyer of Illinois and other extended family and many friends.

Preceded in death by a nephew, Kason Scott York; uncle, Chad Ingle; grandfather, Kenneth Smith; grandfather-in-law, Farrel Salyer.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore with Pastor Mark Fuller officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with the assistance of Lacie Collier, Dustin Ragland, Eric Hamblin, Justin Eastwood, Travis Shields and Eric Grisham serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers include Shaun Shugart, Jake Richards and Joel McReynolds.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.

Services have been entrusted to the Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home & Crematory.