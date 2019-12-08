A celebration of life service for Patti Box will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at the New Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Lone Grove with Rev. David Gardner officiating. Interment will follow at McMillan Cemetery. A visitation time for family and friends will be Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 from 3-4 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore.

Patti was born May 18, 1964 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Olin and Betty Pendleton. She grew up and attended school in Grand Prairie, Texas. She later went on to attend Murray State College in Tishomingo, graduating with an associate’s in applied science. In 1999 Patti received a bachelor’s degree in science management and ethics.

Patti was a registered nurse for 24 years. She met and married the love of her life William R. Box April 20, 1984. They had two children that they raised in love and respect: Brandy and William. Patti loved her children, and was a wonderful mother, a great friend and in 1999 when her granddaughter Callie was born, she was the best Nana anyone could have. With the birth of each and every grandchild, her heart grew bigger and bigger. She was always there for concerts, softball games, school plays, and would sneak off as often as she could to go fishing with her grandson Dylan. Patti's life was centered around her grandchildren.

She loved her family and she loved the Lord. She was always helping someone, with everything she could.

Patti got her wings Dec. 5, 2019 at the age of 55 years young. She fought her battle with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia for a year. She never quit fighting.

If you ask Patti what her biggest accomplishment in life was, she smiled and told you-her family. Patti leaves behind a daughter Brandy and her husband Kevin Dixon, son; William P. and wife Spirit Box all of Lone Grove, stepdaughter; Ann and husband Rodney Anderson of Grand Prairie, sister; Penni Pendleton of Ardmore, brother; Nick and wife Lucy Pendleton of Arlington, Texas, grandchildren; Callie and husband Tyler Davis of Ardmore, Dylan, Ashlynn, Liberty Alese, and Bowdie Dixon, Reannan, Anissa, Kelsie, and Peanut Box, Sarah and Jermiah Stuedamen all of Lone Grove, Caitlyn and husband Jacob Marshall, Donavan Anderson of Grand Prairie. Four great-grandchildren; Alli, Clowey, Amara, and Baby Marshall. She is loved and will be missed.

Patti was preceded in death by her husband William, mother; Betty, father; Olin and nephew Brian Gregory Jr.

Pallbearers will be Kevin Dixon, William P. Box, Dylan Dixon, Bowdie Dixon, Tyler Davis, Manuel Cerillo, and John Beck, Jr.

"Her children rise up and call her blessed; many women have done excellently, but you surpassed them all." Proverbs 31:28-29

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.