Phyllis Ann Hart was born Aug. 4, 1930 in Weatherford, Okla. She passed away on Nov. 28, 2019 at the age of 89.

She graduated from Southwestern in Weatherford where her father, Albert Eaton, was instrumental in establishing the school of pharmacy, with a degree in music. She was president of her sorority, Tri J, and an accomplished vocalist, organist, and pianist. During her college years she was active in musical production, and continued her love of music through her life as a church choir director, pianist, organist, and soloist.

Phyllis met her husband John F. Hart at the swimming pool in Weatherford, and they became inseparable. They married in Sayer, Okla., in 1950, moved to Cape Cod, Mass., then Madill, before finally settling in Ardmore at the age of 26.

Phyllis was a treasured wife, mother, and grandmother. She always carried herself with grace and strength. After her stroke in 2002, she became an inspiration to all those around her. She continued to be active and reached out to those who needed a friend.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother and father, Velma and Albert Eaton of Weatherford; brother, Don Eaton; sister, Melda Moore; nephew Stephen Moore; and infant daughter, Vicki Lynn.

She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband John Hart; daughter, Linda Robinson and her husband Kenneth and Rhonda Newton and her husband Mark; grandchildren, Clint Robinson, Dustin Robinson; Garrett Newton, and Katie Schafer; and six great-grandchildren.

The celebration memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church of Ardmore on Monday, Dec. 2nd at 2 p.m. with Dr. Alton Fannin officiating. The private family burial was previously held at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Saturday, Nov. 29th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cross Timbers Hospice or the First Baptist Church of Ardmore in her name.

