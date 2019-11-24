Services for Marilyn Gayle Gill of Ardmore, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in the Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home Chapel of Marietta, with Sis. Jane Butler officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta, under the direction of Flanagan-Watts Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

Marilyn was born on Dec. 10, 1955, to Winston “Merle” Flanagan and Lona Pearl Hilton in Gainesville, Texas. She passed away on Monday, Nov.18, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 63.

Marilyn spent most of her life in Ardmore area graduating from Ardmore High School. She married George Gill Feb. 1, 1974 in Ardmore. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 2004. Marilyn had a home daycare and was involved in many church activities. She attended Westgate Christian Center.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Brandon Wayne Gill.

Survivors include a son, Jeremy Gill and wife Mindy; a daughter, Kellie Gill; a brother, Keith Flanagan and wife Sandra; a sister, Annette Flanagan all of Ardmore; six grandchildren, Montana Gill, Joseph Nichols, Billy Dean Wood, Savannah Raye Wood, Hannah Gill and Kristopher Lehman; and three great-grandchildren, Jaylan Nichols, Shaylan Gill and Jordan Gill.

Serving as pallbearers are Joseph Nichols, Michael Bennett, Alvin Hill, Bruce Shannon, Derrick Thomas and Pedro Houston “Petey”, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Robert Chandler and Joey Nichols.

Time for viewing for family and friends will be Monday before the service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online guest book: wattsfuneralhome.com