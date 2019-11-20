Former Ardmore resident, Dorothy Ebberts, passed from this life on Nov. 4, 2019, at a residential facility in Oklahoma City. She was 92.

Dorothy was born in Rock Springs, Wyo., to Pinkney Gerald (Jerry) and Hazel Belle (Payne) Linn on Feb. 6, 1927. She was the youngest child and fifth daughter born to the Linns.

Dorothy grew up and attended school in the small northern California mountain town of Westwood. She graduated from high school there in the class of 1944. Dorothy married Rodney Orin (Bud) Ebberts, also of Westwood, on March 29, 1947, in Westwood. Bud served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. Following their marriage, the couple made their home in Reno, Nev., and later settled in Susanville, Calif. They were the parents of two sons, Daniel, and Jeff. Dorothy moved to Ardmore from Reno in 2011 to be close to son, Jeff and his family.

Dorothy’s career was as that of an executive secretary. She served as secretary to the Lassen County, California Fairgrounds manager and later as personal secretary to a Bank of America executive in Reno. Dorothy was a member of the Methodist faith. She also loved to square and line dance, read, sew, knit, crochet, golf and bake. Her many grandchildren can attest to the joy of receiving a “goodies” package from Grandma “Dot!”

In addition to her husband and parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her siblings, Esther Snook, Carrie Hilton, Lois Lee, Alice Powers, and John Linn.

Dorothy is survived by her sons, Daniel Ebberts and his wife Annie of Folsom, Calif., and Jeff Ebberts and his wife Rieta of Ardmore; grandsons, Nathan and wife Delilah of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kevin and wife Beth of Ardmore; Adam and wife Tory of Edmond; Kelly and wife Abigail of Ardmore; granddaughters, Tracy and husband Dallin Blankenship of Provo, Utah; Stephanie and husband Dennis Dart of Seattle; Candice Walker of San Diego; and Vicki and companion, Jason Stokes of Seattle; many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

No services are planned but private family services will be held at a future time in Westwood, Calif.

The family wishes to express gratitude for those who knew and loved Dorothy and help to care for her during her last days. She was always a gracious lady and a delight to know and serve.