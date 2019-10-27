Larry Gene Lafevers was born on March 26, 1951, with hydrocephalus and while the doctors didn’t know if he would live to be over two weeks old, God had other plans for Larry. The Lord’s Will, Larry’s determination, and a mother who never believed in saying “can’t,” led to greater things than all believed possible and to a truly inspiring man. As the youngest of five children, he was born to Maurice Josephine Whitsett and Homer Calvin Lafevers in Healdton. At age 68, Larry went to be with Our Lord on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. While we will miss our dear brother and uncle, we know that the Heavens rejoice. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Ardmore under the direction of Griffin~Hillcrest Funeral Home.

On Oct. 31, 1965, Larry was baptized at the Northeast Church of Christ in Ardmore and he often shared the story of the best decision of his life with others. He loved The Lord and was His faithful servant. He graduated from Plainview High School in 1969 and could name all the area school mascots and always took pride in being a Plainview Indian. Throughout his career within the community, Larry made many friends and often used the phrase “thanks partner” (accompanied by a smile) while working at Luke’s Food Liner, Sirloin Stockade, Sonic, Farmers Market, and retiring after over 15 years with Walmart. He overcame many obstacles in his life with perseverance through every step. Larry was a hard worker and a genuinely kind soul.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Jon Calvin Lafevers and wife, Mary Jo; brother, Harold Gaylon Lafevers and brother-in-law, James Donald Lewis.

He is survived by his brother, James Orgil Lafevers and wife, Sandy and his sister, Judith Ann Lewis. Nieces and nephews: Anna and Jay Collinsworth and daughter, April; Stacy Lafevers and son, Ethan; Cindy and Russell Cowen and children, Jordan and Ryan Muse; Neely and Shane Trotter and children, Ace and Brix; Alex and Brandy Cowen and son, Reed Cowen; Brian and Nikki McGahey and children, Britann, Kage, and Kanyon and Shae and Kevin Canterbury and children, Rhys and Briggs, and countless family and friends who were touched by his life.

Serving as pallbearers will be; Blake Rudd, Joe Wilkerson, Brian McGahey, Kage McGahey, Kanyon McGahey, and Kevin Canterbury.

We are grateful for the love, compassion, and kindness shown from all who assisted with Larry’s care in any way. A special thank you to the Wilson Nursing Home and Mercy Hospital of Healdton caregivers. Please accept our heartfelt thank you.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to one of the following: Westview Boys Home: 120 W. B roadway St; Hollis, OK 73550; (580) 688-9281 www.westviewboyshome.com, Tipton Children’s Home: 100 N. Broadway Ave.; Tipton, OK 73570; (580) 667-5221 www.tiptonchildrenshome.com, or Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, Inc.: 10 Main Street, Ste. 335, Woodbridge, NJ 07095; (732) 634-1283 www.hydrokids.org.

Visitation will be held on Sunday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Oct. 27, 2019, at Griffin ~ Hillcrest Funeral Home, Ardmore.

