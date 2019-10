Ardmore

Cole Winston Tidwell, Jr., 89, of Ardmore, retired Church of Christ minister, died Oct. 24, 2019. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Church of Christ on Merrick Drive. (Harvey-Douglas)

Davis

Wesley Houston “Hoot” Rogers, 76, died Oct. 25, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)

Wilson

Jerry Wayne Allen, 76, of Wilson, died Oct. 23, 2019. Services are scheduled for a later date. (Alexander Gray - Wilson)