Tommy Joe Workman was born November 25, 1944 in Howell County Missouri to Raymond T. and Lue Emma Henry-Workman. At the time of his passing he was 74 years and 9 months old having left this life at 3:45 am on August 25, 2019. Tom was one of three children and was predeceased by both of his parents and an older brother, David. Tom is survived by his wife, Gloria Garner-Workman of their rural Peoria Oklahoma home, one sister, Anna Lou Fox and husband Max of West Plaines, Missouri, one daughter, Kambra Smith and husband, a Granddaughter, Kourtney Broeker and husband and two Great-Grandchildren, all of Saint Charles, Missouri. A nephew, Eddie Whited and family also of West Plaines, Missouri. Tom is also survived by Gloria's children, grandchildren and great-Grandchildren, whom Tom loved as though they were his own. A son, Vance Reeves and girlfriend, Robin Winfrey also of rural Peoria. A daughter, Amy Jo Simmons and husband Dale of Lowell, Kansas. Four grandchildren; Andrew Reeves and wife Brooke of Miami, Oklahoma, Damon Simmons and girlfriend, Emily Bruffy of Commerce, Oklahoma, Ambur Albright and husband, Mitch of rural Galena, Kansas, Trapper Reeves and wife Morgan, also of Miami, Oklahoma. Four Great-Grandchildren, Braden, Olivia, Alayna, and Wrenley. Along with Gloria's extended family of sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom had a lifetime of accomplishments having worked in the oilfields in and around Enid, Oklahoma as a pumper, as well as the propane business throughout Missouri and Oklahoma. At the time of his retirement, Tom was the Ottawa County Road District #1 Road foreman having served under four different County Commissioners retiring at age 67. After retirement Tom enjoyed gatherings at the creek, family, friends and playing with his little dog, Peanut !!!