H. Glen Merit, 80, a longtime Miami resident passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Glen was born on November 23, 1938 in Wyandotte, Oklahoma to Ruben and Luella (Brown) Merit. Glen Graduated from Miami High School with the Class of 1957 and went on to NEO A&M College where he attained his Associate’s Degree. He worked for Miami Implement before going to work at Yellow Freight for thirty years. He was also a farmer and Rancher during that time. On February 14, 1980 he married his wife of thirty-nine years JoAnn (Pogue) Merit. They were members of Southern Hills Baptist Church in Miami. Glen was very involved in the Church with the AWANAS groups, Bible School, the Faith Riders and he was also a Deacon. Mr. Merit was also a Mason and a member of the Miami Lodge. Glen was preceded in passing by his parents, Ruben and Luella Merit, his brothers Ernest Merit and his wife Judy and Clarence Merit and one great grandson.

Survivors include his wife JoAnn Merit of the home, his children Troy Glen Merit of Newalla, Oklahoma, Deborah Lynn Gibson and her husband Kent of Delaware, Gina Kay Payne and her husband Dewayne of Miami, Jana Gay Littlefield of Diamond, Missouri, and Jaki Leann Blevins of Afton, his brother Morris Merit and his wife Helen of Miami, and his grandchildren, Megan Shoemake, Cody Merit, Casey Merit, Tyler Merit, Keeley Smith, Whitney Gilbert, Kohlsyn Gibson, Tiffany Rozell, Ryan Pettus, Jayson Moffett, Rachel Cravens, Brittany Bell, Zack Blevins and Branden Blevins along with twenty-five great grandchildren. Glen is also survived by his nieces, nephews and cousins along with a host of friends.

Visitation is Monday, September 2, 2019 at Southern Hills Baptist Church from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Southern Hills Baptist Church in Miami with Reverend Herb Young and Pastor John Rozell officiating. Interment will follow at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery in Miami under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

Casket Bearers will be Cody Merit, Casey Merit, Tyler Merit, Kohlsyn Gibson, Ryan Pettus, Jayson Moffett, Chris Cravens, Darrin Smith and Ben Gilbert.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

