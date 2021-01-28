In the past few weeks since Mark Berry was sworn in as Delaware County Sheriff, more than 17 people have been processed for the department.

The vacancies in the Delaware County Sheriff’s offices are nearly filled. In the past few weeks since Mark Berry was sworn in as Delaware County Sheriff, more than 17 people have been processed for the department.

According to Undersheriff James Beck the sheriff office includes a dispatch department with a total of 10 employees including one supervisor. There are 14 Jail personnel plus a Jail Administrator. The are 12 deputies, two supervisors and three investigators along with the Undersheriff and Sheriff.

Beck says that the office had a number of vacancies and through word of mouth and advertising on social media, they have been able to fill 17 slots. There is still a vacancy for a detention officer and a recent vacancy for a deputy.

The recent additions included five deputies, two investigators, two administrative assistants, two dispatchers, and six detention officers.

Beck said that they are still accepting applications and look to fill additional vacancies.

“We had to make sure we had enough money in the budget to fill the vacancies,” Beck said. We will continue to review our budget situation and see what we can do to improve salaries as well.”

Beck said that the sheriff’s office is interested in restarting an active reserve program. One of the issues involves the fleet of vehicles. According to Beck, several of the vehicles probably are going to need to be replaced.