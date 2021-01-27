Vera “JoAnn” Oakley, 87, went to her Heavenly home and into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021 in Yukon, OK. Born on Sep 13, 1933, in Miami, OK, JoAnn was the daughter of Hubert McBee and Pearl Whitetree.

Jo Ann was a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation and attended the Chilocco Indian School and Seneca Indian School prior to Grove High School. She married her sweetheart, Kenneth Oakley in Bentonville, Arkansas on April 5, 1952. That union remained for over 65 years.

JoAnn proudly supported Kenneth as he served in the U.S. Army, often working at various positions on Army bases throughout the world. She was also his best supporter as a minister’s wife when Kenneth served as a Baptist minister after his Army retirement. This allowed JoAnn’s love of music and her singing to be performed at church services. She knew the music and words to most every Christian song. JoAnn accepted Christ in the 1940’s at Grove Baptist Church but couldn’t remember if she were baptized. To ensure that she was, JoAnn was baptized in Midwest City, OK in 1973.

JoAnn loved spending time with her family, listening to music and singing along, and she loved to shop and shop and shop. Buying things for her loved ones gave her the greatest joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Kenneth Oakley, her sister, Eva Severs, and her precious granddaughter, Brooke Oakley Achemire.

JoAnn is survived by two sons, Kenneth Oakley Jr. (Sheila) of Yukon, OK, Richard Oakley (Carol) of Midwest City, OK; two granddaughters, Michelle Oakley, and Melissa Richey (Kyle); one grandson, Matthew Oakley; five great-grandchildren: Ryhan, Zachary, Carter, Isabellea, and Jaxon.

JoAnn was also blessed with an extended family; granddaughter, Shannon Estabrook and grandson, Brandon Birch (Mandy), as well as five great-grandchildren: Chaylee, Emmalee, Shaylie, Christian and Allyson.

JoAnn’s service will be a private family service due to the pandemic and the desire to keep everyone safe. Interment will be at Sixkiller Cemetery in Afton, OK under the direction of Lawson’s Funeral Homes and Cremation Services, Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.