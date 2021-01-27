Captain Christopher (Chris) Clinton Blythe, 61, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Lake Havasu City, Ariz., surrounded by his family. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, pastor, and fishing guide.

Born October 29, 1959, in Topeka, Kan., to Robert and Alice Blythe, Chris moved with his family to Grove, Okla., in 1970. He graduated from Grove High School in 1977. Between football, Future Farmers of America, and his Kawasaki motorcycle, Chris was an avid hunter and fisherman, owning and operating, Laymen’s L&L Catfish Bait Company from 1976 through 1989.

Chris married the love of his life, Nancy Thompson, on August 10, 1979, welcoming twin daughters in 1981. Ordained a Baptist minister in 1980, Chris served at Ottawa Indian Baptist Church, Miami, Okla., Dodge Baptist Church, Grove, Okla., and interim pastor and youth pastor at Grove First Baptist Church through 1990. The Blythes moved to Lake Havasu City in 1990. He owned and operated Chris Blythe Backhoe and Aggregate Service through 2008. He remained active in the ministry, serving in various capacities at Calvary Baptist and First Baptist churches, both in Lake Havasu City. He and Nancy formed New Hope Church in 2010, which joined Havasu Bible Fellowship to become New Hope Calvary Church in 2013. Chris pastored New Hope Calvary Church until his passing.

Chris loved being outdoors and worked at bringing his ministry outside the walls of the church. He organized an army of volunteers in 2007 to create the annual “Pancake Village” at London Bridge Beach, handing out water, pancakes, and other assistance to college students on spring break. His mission in this effort was to “stand in the gap” for parents to students. Truly a fisherman and a fisher of men, Chris received his U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Captain’s credential in 2013 and began Chris Blythe Fishing Guide Service on Lake Havasu.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Amber (Michael) Nattrass, Estes Park, Colo., and Ashley (Gregory) Haverstock, Bishop, Calif.; grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Connor Nattrass, and Clare, Charlotte and Emmeline Haverstock; mother, Alice Summerfield, Garnett, Kan.; brother Steven (Cindy) Blythe, Burlingame, Kan.; bonus siblings, Erin (Dale) Bonner, Dallas, Tex., David (Sara) Link, Plano, Tex., and Susan Hammond, Dallas, Tex.; sisters-in-law, Sally (Marta Churchwell) Thompson, Joplin, Mo., and Jeannie Wheatley, Grove, Okla.; nieces, Suzanna (Aaron) Cubit, Chantelle Haas, and Albrey (Jerrod Coaly) Wheatley; and nephews, Felipe (Bonan) Link, Breogan (Mariel) Link, Caleb (Jacqueline) Wheatley, and Ryan Wheatley. Chris was preceded in death by his father and stepmother, Robert and Joan Blythe.

A Celebration of Life will be held virtually at 2 p.m. February 20. For details, email pastorcaptainchris@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Havasu, the Lake Havasu Chapter of Anglers United, the Friends of Bill Williams and Havasu Wildlife Refuge, or the Lake Havasu Parks and Recreation Scholarship Fund to support kids fishing programs.