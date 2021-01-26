On the evening of January 15th, 2021, Johnny Ray Dodson was peacefully called to Heaven; a call which he had been anxiously awaiting after 5 years battling cancer.

Born January 13, 1944 in Commerce, Oklahoma, to Richard Orville Dodson and Virginia Nadine Dodson.

Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Orville Dodson and Virginia Nadine Dodson; his older brother Gene Dodson; and, his daughter-in-law, Kimberly Dodson.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Lee Dodson, of Broken Arrow, OK; his younger sister, Suzy Thulin of Miami, OK and her husband, Rick Thulin and niece, Kristi Thulin; son, Kirk Dodson and wife, Diane Dodson, both of Broken Arrow, OK; son Michael Dodson, of Broken Arrow, OK; grandchildren, Shana and Phil Grandstaff, of Glenpool, OK, Andrew Dodson, of Webb City, MO, Joshua Dodson, of Webb City, MO, Emily Dodson and Eric Tobin, of Jay, OK; Kassandra Dodson, of Jenks, OK; and great-grandchildren, Amelia Dodson, Wesley Tobin and Vivian Tobin.

A small service with immediate family to be held due to Covid restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to a local animal rescue or Saint Francis Hospice.