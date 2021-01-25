The program now allows businesses to get a second loan

Editor's Note: This is the first part in a 4-part series on how much money has been put into local economies throughout the Grand Lake area from PPP loans.

There is now a second wave of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans available for small businesses. Businesses that have already received a loan may qualify for a second loan if all the criteria were met for the first loan and they have less than 300 employees.

The PPP loan is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses (under 500 employees) to keep their workers on the payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans were provided in 2020 as part of the COVID relief program. However, these loans do not have to be repaid if employee retention criteria are met.

The loans could be used to help fund payroll costs, including benefits, and could also be used to pay for mortgage interest, rent, utilities, worker protection costs related to COVID-19, uninsured property damage costs caused by looting or vandalism during 2020, and certain supplier costs and expenses for operations.

The loans have a maturity rate of between two and five years depending on when they were received. They have an interest rate of only 1%. Neither the government or the lenders were allowed to charge fees for these loans.

It is anticipated that most of these loans will be forgiven.

During the first wave of the PPP loans in 2020, businesses within the Grove zip codes of 74344 and 74345 were awarded $16,537,210. That money helped keep employees working.

In 2020, there were 286 loans given to Grove businesses ranging from $400 to $1.38 million with an average of $58,692.

In Oklahoma, there were a total of 66,044 PPP loans totaling $5.45 billion. The average loan was for $82,567.

Funding for the loans in Grove came from a total of 16 different banks. The top five banks providing funds were Grand Savings Bank with loans of $4,738,100; Arvest Bank with loans of $3,519,192; Bank of Grand Lake with funding of $2,857,713; Bank of Beaver City (Beaver, OK) $1,410,200; and BOK Financial with loans totaling $1,228,000.

In Grove the largest top 10 categories for which loans were obtained were Specialty Trade Contractors for $2,159,565; Professional, Scientific and Technical Services for $1,935,739; Administrative and Support Services for $1,592,854; Accommodations for $1,247,801; Food Services and Drink Places for $807,255; Repair and Maintenance companies for $688,941; Miscellaneous Retailers for $547,522; Retail and Leasing for $534,300; Professional Organizations for $498,793; and Merchandise Wholesalers and Durable Goods for $457,100.

The top companies receiving loans were Aries Technology with 89 employees for $1,380,000; Riggs Contract Services with 192 employees for $1,238,800; Seneca Cayuga Nation with 153 employees for $1,022,300; Malones CNC Machining with 46 employees for $664,683; Bargain Center with 67 employees for $527,500; Ferra Aerospace with 45 employees for $447,100; All Star Electric with 41 employees for $425,000; Strato Partners with 80 employees for $400,000; Grove Dental Associates with 35 employees for $376,00; and DWM International with 30 employees for $349,322.

Information for this story was obtained from BankDeposits.com a website that lists assets of all FDIC insured banks.