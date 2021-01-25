David Charles Corbett, 92, of Arvada Colorado, formerly of Grove Oklahoma, died peacefully Wednesday December 30, 2020 after a short illness. Born December 10, 1928 in Vinita Oklahoma, he was the son of the late Harold J. Corbett and Viola (Zimmerman) Corbett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 46 years, Ardeth ‘Peggy’ Mae (Jones) Corbett; a son, Michael D. Corbett; and brothers, Harold J. Corbett Jr and Ronald W. Corbett.

David attended Vinita High School. In WWII, he joined the United States Army proudly serving his country as an MP stationed in Guam. Following his military service David began his career in the commercial and civil building industry as an iron worker, building skyscrapers in Denver, the famous Glade Creek Bridge in West Virginia, and additional structures in Florida. He was an active member of Colorado Iron Workers Local 24. David was an avid sportsman, enjoying hunting and fishing in Oklahoma, Colorado, Wyoming, and Arkansas. He was an enthusiastic golfer and a history buff, digging for Indian arrowheads and pottery shards near his home in OK. David loved John Wayne movies and Louis L’Amour books.

He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his second wife of 18 years Shirley Eileen (Shepard) Corbett; a son and his family; with numerous other family members from the Corbett and Shepard families.

David will be laid to rest in Littleton Cemetery in Littleton Colorado later in 2021.

Gifts in the memory of David Corbett can be made to the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation (okwildlifefoundation.org or 405-522-6279).