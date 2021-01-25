MIAMI — Steve Bashore has hit the ground running.

Bashore a freshman Oklahoma State Representative (District 7) from Miami, was named to a number of wide-ranging committee, including the vice chairmanship of the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Finance — Revenue and Taxation.

“It’s going to be a learning curve for me,” Bashore said.

“I have had people ask ‘oh my gosh, are you sure you want to do this?’ and absolutely!” he said. “I took over a boxing commission that had nothing. I was at a casino that was built from the ground up with the support of the tribe. We just built, built, built.”

Bashore’s other House committee assignments include Business and Commerce (“that was the most requested one so I felt lucky to get that one”), Judiciary-Civil and Tourism.

Rep. Scott Fetgatter of Okmulgee is chair of the House AB-Finance subcommittee.

Others on the committee are Rep. Rusty Cornwell, R-Vinita; Rep. Brad Boles, R-Marlow; Rep. Mark Lepak, R-Claremore; Rep. Brian Hill, R-Mustang; Rep. Garry Mize, R-Guthrie; Rep. Mike Osburn, R-Edmond; Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, and Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City.

The committee will consider budget requests, analysis and recommendations from the state Tax Commission and the Department of Commerce, which may include any legislation pertaining to those departments.

The committee’s recommendations are then forwarded to the full House Appropriations and Budget Committee.

“Rep. Bashore’s conservative business background will be an asset on this committee, which plays a critical role in monitoring the revenue policies of state government,” House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said in a release. “The policies advanced by this committee result in billions of dollars to fund essential state services on which Oklahoma rely. It’s important we have someone who can see both the needs and the most fiscally conservative manner in which to meet those needs in this important role.”

Being placed on the Tourism committee is a no-brainer since Bashore has been general manager at Buffalo Run Casino Resort since it’s opening in 2004.

“That’s going to be good for our area,” he said.

According to one report, Ottawa and Delaware counties combined at $531.6 million in direct visitor spending places the far northeast Oklahoma county area at third in the state behind only Tulsa County at $1.4 billion in spending and Oklahoma County at $2.4 billion in spending by visitors.

Bashore said he requested to be placed on the Judiciary-Civil committee.

“I was lucky I got it … I didn’t think I would,” he said. “There are just so many different types of bills that come through there. That’s going to be a huge learning experience for me, being able to see all these different bills and see how the process works; seeing them from not just one subject matter to a whole (lot) of subject matters as well.”

Bashore is the first Republican to hold the District 7 seat since the 1920s.

He succeeds Ben Loring, who did not seek reelection for a second term.

Bashore, who ran unopposed, will still be affiliated with the casino, but in a different role.

Prior to joining the staff at Buffalo Run, Bashore was executive director of the Oklahoma Boxing Commission.

He used that experience and the ties he established to turn Ottawa County and Miami into the mecca of boxing, a popular stop for Showtime’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” series.

It also had become a popular music venue, hosting a variety of genres.

“You look at all the different concerts, the Jason Aldeans and the Miranda Lamberts who are now big names,” he said.

Bashore sees similarities between his past and new responsibilities.

“Its about the same process: building relationships and getting to know individuals and how their areas affect our areas and vice versa … trying to find common grounds to not only move our district forward, but our state forward,” Bashore said. “We have a lot of really good people that have the same mindset.”

Bashore hopes to work with Sen. (James) Leewright of Sapulpa to co-author a reform bill that would deal with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“There are so many people that have had so many problems just receiving their unemployment,” Bashore said. “It’s not fair … it’s not fair. They have paid their taxes and now it takes forever for them to get it. It's not their fault.”