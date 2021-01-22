Deloris Mae Smith, 72, of rural Bluejacket, Oklahoma, passed away January 21, 2021. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 26 at Bluejacket Cemetery. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
