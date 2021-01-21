Lamar Quebec Keith, 97, of Grove, Oklahoma, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 after suffering complications following a surgery. Lamar was a kind-hearted, hard-working man who lived a very full life with a lot of spunk and vigor. He was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him. Lamar will be laid to rest on January 29th at Fairview Cemetery in Tuttle, Oklahoma alongside his parents, Grady and Beulah Keith, and first wife, Louise. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date when it is safer to do so.