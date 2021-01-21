While there are sites in Jay and Grove, no site has been set up for residents that live south of Jay.

Delco County Commission Chairman David Poindexter asked Emergency Management Director Travis Beesley to attempt to find a site in the southern portion of the county as a COVID-19 vaccination site. While there are sites in Jay and Grove, no site has been set up for residents that live south of Jay.

Beesley suggested checking on the Kansas School auditorium and looking into potential church locations.

In other action Election Board Secretary Crystal January asked for a transfer of fund from the maintenance and operation budget to the personnel expense budget in the amount of $3,282. She said that she had applied for and received a grant of $29,000 from the Mark Zuckerberg Foundation to use for expenses related to elections caused by the pandemic. She used a part of that money to pay for extra help with the counting of absentee ballots. She also asked for a transfer of about $969 from the CARES ACT fund to pay for election expenses. The Commission approve both transfers.

Also approved was a transfer of $2,500 from Maintenance and Operations to Emergency Management Cash by Emergency Management Director Travis Beesley.

Human Resources Director Vicki Cossairt pointed out that information on COVID was available on the Oklahoma State Heath website, the Delaware County Health Department’s Facebook page and Grove Emergency Management webpage. She said that Ottawa County had invited courthouse personnel and their families to receive COVID vaccinations at the Ottawa Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday calling it Family Day.