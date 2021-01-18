It will be up to the City Council to evaluate the opposition to the zoning request. The Council will decide the matter at their next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

A hearing before the Planning and Zoning Commission on Jan. 12 for a Special Use Permit to allow the owners of a residence to use the property as a Vacation Rental Home drew major opposition from neighbors.

However, the Commission recommended approval of the zoning change to the Grove City Council. Commission Chairman Steve Ward noted that the commission can only consider whether the request is legal under the city ordinances and that the body is not a policymaker. It will be up to the City Council to evaluate the opposition to the zoning request. The Council will decide the matter at their next meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The hearing was requested by Herb Manning to approve a Special Use Permit for property located off of Har-Ber Road at 1401 Leisure Road as a Vacation Rental Home. If the Use Permit is approved, the next step would be to change the zoning.

The request drew more than five neighbors to the hearing and eight neighbors sent letters in opposition to the proposed Special Use Permit.

Manning pointed out that he has used the home as a rental for the last five years and he is in the process of completely remodeling the property. Manning is also the owner of Carey Bay Cottages on Baycrest Road which are vacation units. He noted that there is a demand for vacation rentals and that the property on Leisure Drive has parking for six vehicles.

Supporting the application was Nan Williams who owns an adjacent boat ramp and small park which residents use by paying an annual fee. She told the Commission, “I don’t have a problem with this action.” It is expected the vacation rental would also use this access to the lake.

However, neighbors did appear in opposition, citing potential problems such as traffic, parking, and noise issues.

Brandon Houston said, “We want to know who lives next to us. We have three kids and four grandchildren. How will we know if they are sexual predators?”

Another neighbor Amanda Gregory said she would be afraid to allow her kids to bike past the house to the park. She said there were about 20 children in the neighborhood.

Dana Swafford, who lives across the street from the home, testified that people who have rented the house have thrown beer cans in her yard and there has been partying and noise.

Three of the five commissioners were present at the meeting including Steve Ward, Richard Cannon and Art Kopp. The vote was unanimous.

The commission also heard an update on the city’s long-range plan. The plan is nearing completion and the consultant hopes to have final approval by early spring.