Just in time for the New Year with its emphasis on healthy eating, the new downtown Grove health food store, Forage, opened on Thursday, Jan. 7 on West Third St. next to Goodfella’s Pizza.

The business is definitely a family operation. Many know co-owner Krista Sampson from her position as manager of the former 1909 Restaurant which was located next door to the new store.

Now she and her husband Jack are sharing the responsibility for their new store which includes locally raised and produced products along with featuring their Wagyu-Angus cross beef. The “Wangus” beef is hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and natural. Wangus cattle combine the flavor of the Wagyus with the high quality of the Angus breed.

Krista and Jack Sampson moved to Grove from Tulsa nine years ago as they wanted a less busy place to raise their family. While Jack does woodworking and construction, they have been selling some of their ranch products to friends and family for some time.

Building on that base, the couple decided to use their nutrition and healthy product knowledge and turn it into a fulltime business. The closing of the restaurant just made the decision clearer and quicker.

The new store which features products such as Lomah Milk, chickens from Cooks Venture, and pork from Scissortail Steading.

And there are a lot more offerings including a lot of Made in Oklahoma products which includes everything from deodorants, lotions and lip balms to chocolates.

There are also some gourmet surprises. At least once a month there will be sushi. On Monday, Jan. 25 at noon drop by and get your Sushi to Go by Chef Mandy Parkhurst.

And every week get the special dinners from former 1909 chef Kyle Spurlock who will offer frozen dinners that will delight you and your family or guests.

There is local produce including tomatoes and lettuce.

There is organic maple syrup and local honey. You may want to try some of the essential oil and event gluten-free dog treats.

And if you loved Linda Ward’s carrot cake, don’t fret. It is available at Forage.

Forage is adding another specialty shop to the recently opened Lake House, Grand Lake Coffee Shop and the expanded Rusty Willow Florist all in the same block of West Third St.

Forage is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. However, if you want to order Monday to Wednesday, you will soon be able to order on their website and call to schedule a time for delivery. You can reach the store by calling 918-933-8333.