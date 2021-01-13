John Derek Rougeot, age 53, passed away on May 20, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. Derek graduated from Miami High School in 1984 and attended the University of Oklahoma.

During and following college, Derek worked in the hospitality profession in Texas. He excelled in this area due to his outgoing personality and ability to talk to most anyone about anything. Derek was also a talented musician and was a member of various rock bands during his life.

At the time of his death, Derek was survived by his mother Liz Follis of Miami, Oklahoma. He was preceded in death by his stepfather Phil Follis, a victim of COVID-19, also of Miami.

Services for Derek will be private and will be held along with services for his mother and stepfather, who also recently passed away.