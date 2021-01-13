Elizabeth "Liz" DeMier Follis of Miami, Oklahoma passed away on January 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma from the advanced stages of Alzheimer’s. She was 79.

Born June 21, 1941 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, Liz was the daughter of Fred DeMier and Martha K. DeMier.

Liz began her formal education in Miami, Oklahoma before moving to Tulsa to begin the eighth grade at Tulsa Edison Jr High School. She graduated from Tulsa Edison Sr High School with the class of 1959. She then attended the University of Tulsa where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority, graduating in 1963 with a degree in Speech Therapy. Liz later attended Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, where she obtained a degree in nursing. After working several years as a registered nurse in the emergency room and surgery department at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri, she returned to college and earned a master's degree in Nursing from Missouri Southern State University. Liz spent the last years of her career teaching nursing students at Northeast Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) in Miami, Oklahoma and Missouri Southern State University in Joplin, Missouri.

She enjoyed waterskiing, snow skiing, tennis, golf, traveling, music, dancing and was always up for a new adventure. Liz also loved dogs, especially Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, some of which she showed in regional dog shows. Liz was a loving daughter and fabulous sister.

Liz is survived by her sister Judy DeMier Crewson and brothers Fred H. DeMier and George S. DeMier, all of Tulsa, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Liz was preceded in death by her husband Phil Follis and her son John Derek Rougeot, both of which recently passed away.

Services for Liz will be private and will be held along with services for her husband and son at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Miami, Oklahoma.