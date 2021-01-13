Bobby Leroy Short, 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 11, 2021 in Grove, OK. He was born on September 24, 1935 in Hockerville, OK to his parents, J.W. Short and Bessie Curles-Short. Bobby is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilee Cochran-Short of the home; 2 sons, Eddie Short and Bobby Short; extended family and friends. Bobby’s Celebration Of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, 3rd Generation Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.