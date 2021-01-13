Bill Owen Barks, 89, of Joplin, MO, passed away January 10, 2021. Graveside service 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, at Walker Cemetery, northwest of Welch. Services entrusted to Thomas & Chenoweth Funeral Home in Welch.
