Zackary Steven Cole 44, of Miami, Oklahoma passed away on January 7, 2021 in Miami, Oklahoma.

Zack was born on May 16, 1976 in Joplin, Missouri to Steven M. and Betty J. (Burnett) Cole. He is survived by his mother Betty Cole, his three children, daughter Kacie Blaylock and husband Cliff Blaylock, son Josh Cole, and son Trinton Cole, his grandchildren Kysaac Blaylock, Jeremiah Blaylock, and Kaylee Blaylock and his sister Deanna McBride. He was proceeded in passing by his father Steven Mark Cole.