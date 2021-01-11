A trio of Grove police officers were recently honored for their service to the community. Vice Mayor Ivan Devitt presented plaques to the officers at a recent Grove City Council meeting.

Officer Tracy Bloss was recognized and honored for his 25 years of service and both Jerry Bohannon and Mark Sheridan were recognized after serving the department for 35 years.