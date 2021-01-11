On Thursday, Delaware County’s seven-day average of new cases escalated to 122.89 per 100,000 population. Grove had 101 known active cases and Jay had 94 known active cases.

On Thursday, Delaware County’s seven-day average of new cases escalated to 122.89 per 100,000 population. Grove had 101 known active cases and Jay had 94 known active cases. Delaware County had 398 known active cases.

The soaring case rate reflects the predicted case surge following the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Since the pandemic began nearly 8% of Delaware County’s population has contracted COVID 19. There have been 3,359 cases reported in Delaware County. That rate is lower than two other counties in Northeast Oklahoma. Ottawa County has had 2,981 cases or 9.8% of its population. Meanwhile Craig County reported 1,587 cases or an 11.2% infection rate. Craig County, of course, does have a state minimum correction center which may account for its higher percentage. Mayes County has only had a 7% infection rate with 2,871 cases.

This week, nearly 900 Grove residents received vaccinations from the Delaware County Health Department at the Grove Convention Center as part of the state’s POD (Points of Distribution) program. The first week of January, the Health Department gave vaccinations for three days at its facility in Jay.

On Friday Integris Hospital sent an email to all their patients as well as to the community urging people to take the COVID vaccine. Dr. Julie Watson, the Chief Medical Officer for Integris and Kerri Bayer, the Chief Nurse Executive noted that masks, social distancing and hand washing are still required.

Currently, COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA are a two-dose series, and the second dose is needed to reach the full reported benefit. The first vaccination dose alone does not ensure immunity, and even after both doses have been administered, INTEGRIS Health warns against a false sense of security. As we receive more shipments of the vaccine and distribute them across the state in the coming months, please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and practice safe social distancing.

The information urged local residents to take the vaccine. “Oklahomans should feel confident receiving either vaccine.” The references were for the FDA approved vaccines of Pfizer and Merna.

Concerned about the rumors concerning the vaccines, Integris suggests viewing a website developed by the Mayo Clinic called COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Debunked.