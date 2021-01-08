Corrects contact number

MIAMI — COVID-19 vaccinations are now available through the Ottawa County Health Department and Northeast Tribal Health System, but those seeking the shots must make an appointment.

The first wave of vaccinations has been for healthcare workers, first responders and persons 65 and older.

Appointments through the Ottawa County Health Department can be made through it’s website at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45abaa29aaf58-ottawa1

Slots can also be booked by calling 918-540-2481.

Ottawa County is one of nine regional PODS (Points of Dispensing Sites) that have been set up by the health department across the state that have been set up for vaccination distribution.

The OSDH says there is no list for Oklahomans to be added to in order to be included in the state’s phased approach to vaccine distribution.

However, for up-to-date, detailed information about the vaccine distribution plan and the priority populations included in each phase, please visit oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or call 2-1-1.

In addition, for updates on Oklahoma’s vaccine distribution progress, follow OSDH on social media:

• On Facebook: facebook.com/OklahomaHealth

• On Twitter: @HealthyOklahoma and @OKVaccine

• On Instagram: @HealthyOklahoma

A mobile phone application was rolled out Thursday that allows residents to schedule an appointment to receive their vaccine and track when they should receive a second dose.

Oklahomans can visit this portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

However, pre-registration is open for all Oklahomans to enter their personal information to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan and receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.

Hours of the vaccination clinic at the NTHS are from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To make an appointment, call 918-332-4478.

The state has received nearly 175,000 doses and administered more than 50,000 first doses of the two-dose vaccine, deputy health commissioner Keith Reed said during a Zoom press conference Monday, Jan. 4, to announce the launch of Phase 2.

Phase 1a of the vaccinations included high-risk health care workers and first responders. Phase1b added patients of all ages and those with underlying health issues.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said Phase 2 includes first responders, an expanded group of healthcare workers and, in some areas, those in the 65 plus population “depending on local vaccine availability.”

Oklahoma expects to begin receiving between 30,000 and 40,000 additional doses every week.

"Our vaccine rollout can only go as quickly as we're getting supplies from the federal government," Frye said.

He said the state is notified on Tuesday how many vaccines are coming for the following week then scheduling information will be posted on Friday.

He said this past week, the state allocation was about 32,550 doses for state system as well as partners around the state.

Frye said 13,650 doses would be diverted to pharmacy partners across the state.

“Once we get better information from Warp Speed at the federal level so we can better understand what we will have moving forward, we really have to do this one week at a time,” Frye said.

Ottawa County has had its 29th death — a male in the 65 and older age group — according to the OSDH daily report on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Health officials reported 2,699 new confirmed cases on Monday and 62 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the state to 311,573 and the death toll to 2,633.

The seven-day rolling average for the new cases reported is 3,506.

It should be noted that the true number of infections in Oklahoma is likely higher because many haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Oklahoma currently ranks fourth in the U.S. in new cases per capita over the past 14 days, with 1,096.45 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.