WYANDOTTE — Two people were injured during a one-car rollover accident at 11:58 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7 near Wyandotte.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Darynne Sparks, 20, of Wyandotte was injured when the 2012 Chrysler 200 she was driving failed to negotiate a curve left the roadway and overturned three times.

The accident occurred on County Road East 170 near County Road South 620, approximately 3 miles south of Wyandotte.

Sparks was transported by Quapaw EMS to Mercy Hospital in Joplin, where she was admitted in stable condition with back injuries.

A juvenile male passenger was transported to Mercy, where he was treated and released for head and trunk injuries.

Trooper Deacon Greninger of the Craig/Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L investigated the accident.

Trooper Ben Bertram of the Craig/Ottawa County Detachment of Troop L assisted him.