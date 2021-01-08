MIAMI — One person is dead following a burglary at 12:16 a.m. Friday. Jan. 8.

According to a release from the Miami Police Department, a call was received of a burglary in progress in the 900 block of B Street NW.

The release noted that the caller said he had shot the subject who broke into his house.

Officers arrived and secured the scene and medical personnel transported the subject to Integris Miami Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:54 a.m.

Names of the individuals have not been released pending notification, the release said.

Detectives had been processing the scene and the case is under investigation.

This story will be updated, as more information is available.