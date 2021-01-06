Rebecca Kay Collins, 62, of Pryor, passed from this life on December 15, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She was born on November 15, 1958 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma; the daughter of John Sheppard and Bonnie (King) Sheppard. Rebecca married the love of her life, Paul, on June 19, 1982 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. She then went on to school and received her degree in occupational therapy. She worked for many years at Eastern State Hospital. Rebecca enjoyed her family and lived for her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who leaves behind many memories for her family to cherish. The family would like to thank the staff at Hillcrest Pryor.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Paul, of the home; son, Jonathan Collins and wife Jenny of Pryor; daughter, Rachel Strider of Tulsa; brother, Perry Sheppard of Pawnee; grandchildren, Jonathan Mitchell, Nakaya Panter, Braeden Collins, Brooklynn Collins, and Easton Collins. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Bonnie.