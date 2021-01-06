The Grove Rotary Club announced the selection of the Grove High School Students of the Month for January. They are seniors Abby Kreutz and Joel Garber.

Abby is the daughter Bobby and Amy Kreutz. Her father is the assistant principal at Grove High School and her mother is a high school counselor for the Miami School District.

Abby is the president of the Student Council and is Chairman of Changing Our World Week (C.O.W., a philanthropic week held by students at the high school. The past four years she has been involved in the C.O.W. projects that have raised more than $100,000 for nonprofits in Delaware County. She said, “I wanted to oversee this because helping people makes me happy, and I want to continue changing the world in the future. Abby is a member of the varsity tennis team. She was a state tennis qualifier and placed fifth at state her sophomore year. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas next fall and major in business.

Joel Garber is the son of Wes and Penny Garber. He is the youngest of four siblings. He is a member of the National Honor Society at my high school, drum major for the Grove High School Marching Band, and founder of the N.O.T.E (No One Tolerates Exclusion) program.

Joel is a clarinetist in the Tulsa Youth Symphony Orchestra in Tulsa, and the OkMEA All-State Wind Symphony. He plans to pursue a career in Music Education to become a teacher in the public school system Joel says, “I believe that a passion for music can be placed in any individual with the right instruction, and my goal as an educator is to place that passion in every student I teach.”