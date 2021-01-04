JAY — On Monday, Jan. 4, the Delaware County Health Department began drive-through COVID-19 vaccination appointments for to those eligible in Phase 1 including first responders, healthcare workers, and anyone over the age of 65.

The vaccinations are provided at the Health Department location in Jay. The vaccines are offered on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To make an appointment go to the Health Department’s website at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d45abaa29aaf58-delaware1 or call (918) 253-4511.

All slots are already filled for the week of Jan. 4. Appointments need to be made with the Health Department. They will be posting appointments available for the week of Jan. 11 shortly.

All people in Phase 1 will be accommodated before those in Phase 2 are eligible. They plan to move to Phase 2 as quickly as possible.

COVID-19 testing times are reduced to accommodate the vaccinations. Testing will be on Monday, Jan. 4 from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. No appointments are needed for testing.

To provide increased access to the COVID-19 vaccine for Oklahomans, the state health department initiated vaccination “PODS” or "points of dispensing sites" across the state where people who are set to begin receiving the vaccine can do so safely in the coming weeks, officials said.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our vaccine distribution efforts in Oklahoma,” said Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma State Commissioner of Health. “PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into phase 2 priority groups and beyond.”

Initial groups that will receive the vaccine in PODS include first responders and health care workers outside of hospital settings, some of whom have already begun receiving their vaccines.

“Our vaccine plan remains fluid and has helped us efficiently distribute the vaccine across Oklahoma,” said Keith Reed, deputy commissioner for the state Department of Health. “Raising these PODS across the state will keep our vaccine supply moving into the arms of Oklahomans that need it most. It will allow us to progress through our priority groups as planned and vaccinate as many Oklahomans as we can.”