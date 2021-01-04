Barbara Jane Ott, 84, formerly of Grove, Oklahoma passed away December 27th, 2020 at her daughter's home in Sedalia, Missouri.

She was born on March 16, 1936 in Wichita, Kansas. She is survived by two daughters Timarie Mckinney and Tina Schroeder, son Victor Ott and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceeded in death by her husband Bobby Ott, a son Keith Anderson and grandson Clayton Park.

Barbara was an artist and a long time member of the Brush and Pallette Club in Grove.

No services are scheduled at this time.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Second Chance Pet Rescue.