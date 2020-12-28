The hearing was originally scheduled to be held at the Commission meeting on Dec. 22, but property owners asked that the hearing be postponed so that all interested parties could be in attendance. The road dead ends into Grand Lake.

A proposal to close about 830 feet at the west end of Har-Ber Road will be heard by Delaware County Commissioners on Feb. 9.

The road dead ends into Grand Lake. The property owners on either side of the extension from the intersection with 590 Road to the lake want to put up a gate to keep people from using the lane to access the water. Area residents use the lane to access the water and believe because it is a section line road, they have a right to use the lane. However, the property owner says the lane is maintained by the landowner and the public doesn’t have a right to use the lane. The Commissioners asked District Attorney Kenny Wright to investigate the legalities surrounding the road.

In other action at the Dec. 22 meeting, the Commissioners approved a resolution which would allow Rural Water District #6 which serves the east side of Grove to dissolve and merge its assets into the Grove Municipal Services Authority (GMSA). Grove has been providing the water service to the area under a mutual agreement. The change would lower water costs to the residents.

The new Delaware County Sheriff Mark Berry requested the Commissioners approve a state audit known as a close-out audit so that Berry would have a baseline of the department’s inventory and a current financial status. The cost is estimated at $5,00.

The sheriff also asked the Commissioners for appointments of requisitioning officers and receiving and inventory officer. A more detailed list will be presented at the next Commissioners’ meeting.

Also, on the agenda, was a transfer of $12,000 from the Bernice Fire Department’s Capital Out Lay Budget to it’s Maintenance and Operation Budget. The Bernice Fire Department will use the money to pay for services by the Monkey Island Fire Department. Because of a lack of volunteers, the Bernice Fire Department has been using a mutual aid pack with the Monkey Island Department. The Bernice Department hopes to be back in full force by February.

Also approved was a certificate of liability and new officers for the Hickory Grove Fire Department.