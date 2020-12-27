Clarence Andrew Woods, 87 year old resident of Colcord, Oklahoma, died on December 24, 2020 at his home. Born January 10, 1933 in McIntosh County, Oklahoma, he was the son of Andrew Jackson Woods and May Woods. Clarence married Betty Ruth Wilson on December 29, 1952 in Bentonville, Arkansas. He held multiple jobs including worked at dairy farms, in construction of homes with Ray Adams, and working at Peterson Industries. Clarence retired while he worked at Brand Rex.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Betty Woods; his parents, Andrew Jackson Woods and May Woods; brothers, Silas Woods, Jewel Woods, and Benny Woods; and sisters, Carol Langley, Faye Beck, and Mildred Younger.

He is survived by his son, Bobby Woods and friend Boonie Harrison of Colcord, Oklahoma; three daughters, Delores Jane Jenks of Colcord, Mary Gail Pathkiller and husband Calvin of Watts, Oklahoma, and Nancy Jean DeMoss and husband Michael of Colcord, Oklahoma; sister, Irene Smith and husband Bob of Grove, Oklahoma; twenty-one grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Dickson Cemetery in Cherokee City, Arkansas, with Bro. Michael DeMoss officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs. For the visitation guests will be limited to 150 people and everyone will be required to wear their own facemask, per the guidelines set forth by the State of Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.