Billy Ray Chaney, 86-year-old Miami resident (formerly of Welch) passed away early, Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Windridge Nursing Center in Miami. Bill was born on March 21, 1934 in Welch to Jesse Caroll Chaney and Marjorie Elizabeth (Brady) Chaney. He graduated from Welch High School in 1953, He married Linda Lou (Sanders), she preceded him in death in August this year. Bill worked and retired from B. F. Goodrich in Miami. He later worked for the Neill Feedlot in Welch, the Feedlot in Parson’s Kansas, and the Welch Stockyards. While working at B. F. Goodrich, He would take his vacation time and work on the Clear Creek Ranch west of Welch, during spring and fall round-ups. Bill always rode a good horse, loved to rodeo and working cattle on horseback. He was a member of the Welch Baptist Church.

Preceding him in death were his parents and his wife Linda.

The family includes: his boys, John Chaney and wife Melanie of San Antonio, Todd Chaney, and wife Beverly of Welch; brothers, Gary Chaney, Ronnie Chaney, and Rick Chaney all of Welch; six grandchildren, Corby, Jeremy, Chance, and Will Chaney, Jessica Fredrickson, and Jade Owens; eight great-grandchildren and numerous other cousins and friends.

The visitation will be held on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Welch Baptist Church from Noon to 2 p.m.

Casket bearers will be; Jeremy, Chance, Will, Jessie, Jeff and Jarrod Chaney. Honorary bearers will be, Lloyd and Jimmy George.

The celebration of life will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Welch Baptist Church with Greg Highsmith and Pastor Ralph Heiney officiating. Interment will follow at the Welch Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.highsmithfh.com or on the Funeral Home Facebook page. Arrangements are under the care of the Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral and Cremation Service of Vinita.