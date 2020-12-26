MIAMI — The Oklahoma State Department of Health says Ottawa County had its 27th COVID-19 related death during its daily report for Saturday, Dec. 26.

The death came in the male 65 or older age group.

It’s the second in the county since the OSDH’s report on Thursday, Dec. 24 and third since Dec. 22.

The numbers in Saturday’s report were those that would have been posted Saturday. The combined totals for Saturday and Sunday were included in the Sunday numbers.

Delaware County had a death, in the male 65 or older group in the Saturday report.

There have been 2,357 total deaths in Oklahoma with 276,508 cases. The seven-day rolling case average is 3,535 as of Saturday.

Ottawa County has had 2,535 total cases and 2,210 total recoveries.

Of those, Miami reports 1,455 total positives with 18 deaths, followed by Afton, 409, two deaths; Commerce, 240, two deaths; Wyandotte, 205, two deaths; Fairland, 194, one death; Quapaw, 185, two deaths; North Miami, 18 and none, and Peoria, six and none.