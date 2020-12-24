COMMERCE — A Commerce man was killed Wednesday night in an auto-pedestrian accident on US Highway 69A.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Travis Huff, 27, of Commerce was hit and killed by a 2008 Dodge Charger driven by Catherine Smith, 45, Miami.

Huff was pronounced dead at the scene by Quapaw Nation EMS due to massive injuries.

The accident occurred at 8:49 p.m. 50 yards south of County Road 60, 50 yards south of Commerce.

The OHP report said Huff was walking south in the northbound lane of 69A. Smith, driving southbound, saw Huff in the roadway and attempted to go left around him.

Huff then stepped into the path of Smith’s car, being struck by the right front of the Charger.

Trooper Ben Bertram of the Ottawa County Detachment investigated the accident.

He was assisted by Lt. Brian McSlarrow of Troop L, Trooper Brian Gage and Trooper Trent Short of the Will Rogers Turnpike Detachment, and Trooper Deacon Greninger of the Craig County Detachment, members of the Quapaw Tribal Marshall’s Service, the Commerce Police Department and Quapaw Nation EMS.