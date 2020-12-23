MIAMI – As we prepare for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year, the festivities planned in the area will be COVID-19 appropriate, but will still offer fun and excitement, with many of the casinos also offering shuttle services to area hotels.

The event roundup includes:

The Buffalo Run Casino & Resort, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd., Miami, 918-542-7140, https://buffalorun.com/

On Dec. 31, Buffalo Run will host a “NYE 2021” party and a chance to win $10,000 in cash with $1,000 drawings each hour from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. and $2,021 at midnight.

Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 East Nee Road, Quapaw, 918-919-6000, http://downstreamcasino.com

Downstream will feature a Christmas Day Buffet with all your traditional holiday dishes and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $19.99. They will also offer “Christmas to Go” meals that serve up to six people for $74.99, or up to 10 people for $124.99. Meals include Quapaw honey glazed ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, the choice of three sides — mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, glazed carrots, buttered corn or green bean casserole — rolls and either cherry or apple pie. Call 918-919-9466 to place an order.

Then, on Dec. 31, join in the fun for “NYE Downstream” with over $75,000 in cash to be given away. There will also be live music and the “largest NYE countdown” in the area. The festivities will also include a New Year’s Eve dinner buffet from 5 to 10 p.m. with prime rib, cold crab legs and oysters for $23.99.

That will be followed on New Year’s Day with a buffet for both brunch and dinner. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include made-to-order omelets and pancakes, Quapaw honey glazed ham, beef tenderloin, and other brunch favorites for $17.99. The dinner buffet will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include pork loin with orange, cranberry chutney, salmon filet with herb butter, smoked turkey, prime rib, oysters, and other holiday favorites for $23.99.

High Winds Casino, 61475 East 100 Road Miami, 918-541-9463, https://www.highwindscasino.com

At High Winds Casino there will be a NYE countdown on Dec. 31 with drawings from 6 p.m. to midnight and a grand prize giveaway of a 2021 Jeep Gladiator from Vance Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram of Miami or $21,000 in cash. During the evening there will be featured promotions, such as Ladies Night from 4 to 8 p.m. with $5 free play, red card drawings from 6 to 10 p.m. for everyone, and a prime rib dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. with slow herb roasted 12 oz. prime rib, a baked potato, and sautéed asparagus for $16.99.

Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 East Hwy. 60, Wyandotte, 918-666-8702, http://indigoskycasino.com/

Indigo Sky will have live entertainment featuring the band “Mayday By Midnight” on New Year’s Eve beginning at 7 p.m. There will also be a NYE Surf N Turf dinner from 4 to 11 p.m. for $75 that includes an 8 oz. filet mignon and a 10 oz. lobster tail served with soup or salad, potato and seasoned asparagus.

You can also participate in the “Cheers to 2021” promotion from 9 to 11 p.m. for which you can start earning entries at noon. They will draw two winners every hour from 2 to 6 p.m. where members will win $200 cash, and from 7 to 10 p.m. they will draw three winners every hour for a prize that will be between $350 and $550 cash.

Outpost Casino, 69701 E 100 Rd, Wyandotte, 918-666-6770, https://www.theoutpostcasino.com/

On Thursday, Dec. 31, from 4 to 11 p.m., the Outpost Casino will feature New Year’s Eve Hot Seats where four winners will be called every hour with the chance to win $1,000 cash. You must be a Go Rewards member and may only win once per day.

Prairie Moon Casino, 202 S Eight Tribe Trail, Miami, 918-541-1455,

http://www.miaminationcasinos.com/

“Scratch Out 2020” at the Prairie Moon Casino on New Year’s Eve. Earn 200 points and receive a New Year’s scratch card and a chance to win $2,021 in cash. There will be party favors and a champagne toast at 10 p.m.

Prairie Sun Casino, 3411 P Street NW, Miami, 918-541-2150, http://www.miaminationcasinos.com/

The Prairie Sun Casino will also host Scratch Out 2020 on New Year’s Eve where you can earn 200 points and receive a New Year’s scratch card and a chance to win $2,021 in cash. At 10 p.m. there will be party favors and a champagne toast.

River Bend Casino & Hotel, 100 Jackpot Place, Wyandotte, 918-678-4946, https://www.riverbendcasino.com/

Get a chance to “Unwrap Rudolph’s Mystery” at the River Bend Casino Christmas day, Friday, Dec. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. Earn 30 points or more and receive a mystery free play prize ranging from $10 to $50. Then on New Year’s Eve you can celebrate “island style” beginning at 8 a.m. Say goodbye 2020 and aloha 2021 with $5 free play from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. And, starting at noon, compete in a walk-up slot tournament for every 50 slot points earned for a chance to win your share of thousands in prizes. Starting at 6 p.m., enjoy Hot Seat drawings for a progressive prize, t-shirts at midnight, and more.

Also on New Year’s Eve, at the Twin Bridges Restaurant, River Bend will feature a full menu including appetizers, entrees like Surf N Turf for $27.99, NY strip and citrus pepper crab salad for $24.99, and Island Spice marinated pork tenderloin for $17.99, and several desserts. Appetizers and desserts are additional. Dinner is by reservation only. Call 918-678-6420 to RSVP.

The Stables Casino, 530 H Street Southeast, Miami, 918-542-7884, https://thestablescasino.com/

Ring in 2021 at the Stables Casino with Horseplay Hot Seats twice each hour on New Year’s Eve for $221 cash from 7 p.m. to midnight. You must be a Gold Club member to be eligible and you can win more than once. At 11 p.m. there will be a $2,021 cash competition where three names will be drawn to compete for the prize. Patrons must be actively playing with their Gold Club card during the drawing. Once names are announced the patrons will have three minutes to make it to the front lobby where each will have three pucks to drop into the “Chaching” machine. The patron with the highest score wins. The other two will then compete for a chance at a consolation prize of $221 in Horseplay.

The Stables will also be serving a New Year’s Eve dinner at the Winner’s Circle restaurant from 5 to 9 p.m. Choices will include a 10 oz. lobster tail for $24.95, Surf N Turf (any steak) for $44.95, and prime rib for $21.95. All dinners include the vegetable of the day and your choice of potato.

Some of the precautions the casinos are taking to avoid the spread of COVID-19 include limiting capacity on the gaming floor, taking every other machine out of service, employees wearing face masks while on the gaming floor and guests strongly encouraged to do the same, employees and guests will be temp checked upon entering at some locations, and late night cleaning and disinfecting will be performed.

Area closures for the holidays include:

All offices at the City of Miami will be closed both Thursday and Friday, the 24th and 25th, for the Christmas holiday, and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for New Year’s, with the exception of the Miami Police and Fire Departments. Sanitation routes for residents that normally run on Thursdays will be included on Wednesdays starting at 6 a.m.

The Ottawa County Courthouse also will be closed both holidays on Thursday and Friday, as will DOCSServices, Inc.