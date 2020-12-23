MIAMI — An arraignment date has been set in Ottawa County for outgoing Sheriff Jeremy Floyd who was arrested on Dec. 18 for alleged embezzlement and perjury after being indicted by a multicounty grand jury the previous day.

The first hearing has been set for Jan. 20, 2021, at the county courthouse, although a time has not yet been determined, according to Media Director Alex Gerszewski with the attorney general’s office in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma AG Mike Hunter’s office is prosecuting the case moving forward because Ottawa County District Attorney Kenny Wright is statutorily prohibited from investigating and prosecuting his own elected officials.

Arrested at his residence and booked into the Miami Police Department by Chief Thomas Anderson, Floyd (who was first elected in 2016) was then transferred to the Ottawa County jail.

His arrest warrant was signed by Associate District Judge Jennifer McCaffrey and bond was set at $50,000. Judge Barry Denney is presiding.

Floyd is accused of allegedly misusing $1,132 in county funds to fly his wife with him on a 2018 trip to Nevada, and of allegedly lying about his past on this year’s declaration of candidacy in his failed re-election bid.

The charges come after the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation conducted a probe into the results of an audit of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office done by the office of the State Auditor & Inspector earlier this year, which showed that Floyd allegedly misused the department’s credit card, charged questionable expenditures, and did not maintain adequate documentation.

It also indicated, among other things, that obligations incurred in FY2019 were not timely encumbered and were paid with FY2020 funds, which is not legal.

The audit also revealed that the fiscal management of the sheriff’s department contributed to the need for supplemental appropriations of almost $435,000 from the county over a three-year period, and noted multiple purchasing statutes violations, unsupported purchase orders, a purchase order not signed by the commissioners, and state contract records for 13 lease-purchased vehicles that were not properly maintained.

The auditors also reported that they were unable to locate deposits for $4,420.71 in cash bonds received by the sheriff’s office, cash bond receipt forms were not consistently completed, and cash bonds that were receipted but not deposited daily or directly in the official depository as required.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page Dec. 21, Floyd said, “I first want to thank my family and friends for their support. In all honesty, there is so much I want to say and/or needs to be said, but at this point I will be saving that for my day in court. I know in my heart the charges are farfetched with no true merit. I am certain without any reservations (that) the truth behind these bogus charges will prevail, especially with the mountain of information that will show the true intent in my defense.”

He could not be reached for additional comment.