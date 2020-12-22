Ronald Leon Rotramel, 89, of Jay, Oklahoma passed away December 9, 2020 at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center in Coffeyville, Kansas.

Ronald was born June 28, 1931 to Martin Mac and Alice Mae (Bullock) Rotramel in Hiwasse, Arkansas.

He served his country in Air Force joining in 1951 and retiring in 1972. In 1955, he married his wife Jean Kelly in Goodman, Missouri. He was stationed at several different bases during his career, so moving frequently was a way of life for them. Upon retiring from the Air Force, he settled in Jay, Oklahoma and spent his days being a farmer, mail carrier and a beekeeper.

Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings and his loving wife Jean, who passed away in 2003.

He is survived by his son Ronald “Lee” Rotramel and wife Nora of Grove, Oklahoma and his daughter Bella Johnston of Coffeyville, Kansas; former daughter-in-law, Jeri Rotramel, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Following Ronald’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be held on December 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Faith Mission Church in Jay, Oklahoma.

