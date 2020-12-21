JAY — James W. Winningham 43, was sentenced Friday, Dec. 18 for his involvement in a deadly hit and run that occurred on Oct. 21, 2017, in Delaware County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested by the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. Bobby Shaffer Jr., 44, died in the parking lot of the Red Dirt Bar in Colcord after an argument with Winningham.

Tristan Kauffeld, 21, was also injured in the altercation and survived.

Winningham was arrested that night and was charged with Manslaughter in the First Degree, Assault and Battery in the First Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury and Leaving the Scene of an Accident that Resulted in Death.

On March 11, Winningham pled guilty to the charge. He was sentenced in Delaware County and received 20 years on the Manslaughter charge (with all but the first 10 years suspended), 10 years for the Assault and Battery, 10 years for Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Injury and two years on the final charge.

All sentences will run concurrently so he will be incarcerated for a 10-year period.

...