The Grove Masoni Lodge #187 delivered Christmas dinners to the Grove Nursing Center on Tuesday. The bounty included 75 dinners for the clients and staff of turkey and all the trimmings.

(Left to right) Mason's Tom Uglean, Victoria Christenson of the Grove Nursing Center, and Masons Steve McFall and Lynn Aaron.